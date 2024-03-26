Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERTH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ERTH opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $233.30 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $52.85.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Company Profile

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.