Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $66.64.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.