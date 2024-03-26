IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Trading Down 9.4%

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Free Report) was down 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Approximately 1,929,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,114,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

IQ-AI Stock Down 9.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.52.

About IQ-AI

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

