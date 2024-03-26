Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:IRM opened at $78.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.08, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.61 and a 1-year high of $82.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.60.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $132,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,720.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $132,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,720.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,171 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

