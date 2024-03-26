iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,233 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

ESGD stock opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.23. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.