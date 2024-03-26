iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Stock Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $82.62

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.62 and traded as high as $87.00. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF shares last traded at $86.60, with a volume of 248,437 shares traded.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $701.46 million, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 154.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 422.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

