iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Lowered by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

