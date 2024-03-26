IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Shares Down 2.8%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. 34,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 101,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01.
IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.
