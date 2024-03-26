Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.80.

Get Itron alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITRI

Itron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. Itron has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $96.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Itron

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,520. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Itron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Itron by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Itron by 1.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Itron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Itron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

(Get Free Report

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.