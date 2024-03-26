J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
J Sainsbury Price Performance
LON SBRY opened at GBX 257 ($3.25) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,566.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 260.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 270.27. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 243.80 ($3.08) and a one year high of GBX 311.16 ($3.93).
J Sainsbury Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than J Sainsbury
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.