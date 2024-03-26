Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Jabil were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Jabil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $131.36 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.50 and a 200 day moving average of $128.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,658 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

