Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Trading Down 9.1%

Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). 3,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 42,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.93 ($0.02).

Jade Road Investments Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 16.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The stock has a market cap of £6.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.20.

Jade Road Investments Company Profile

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital companies. The firm is sector agnostic and prefers to invest in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities, and real estate.

