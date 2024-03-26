James Fisher and Sons’ (FSJ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 375 ($4.74) price target on the stock.
James Fisher and Sons Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of FSJ stock opened at GBX 260.50 ($3.29) on Monday. James Fisher and Sons has a one year low of GBX 238.73 ($3.02) and a one year high of GBX 427.50 ($5.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £131.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,512.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 285.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 301.03.
About James Fisher and Sons
