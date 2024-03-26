James Fisher and Sons’ (FSJ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 375 ($4.74) price target on the stock.

James Fisher and Sons Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FSJ stock opened at GBX 260.50 ($3.29) on Monday. James Fisher and Sons has a one year low of GBX 238.73 ($3.02) and a one year high of GBX 427.50 ($5.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £131.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,512.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 285.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 301.03.

James Fisher and Sons

Featured Stories

James Fisher and Sons plc provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.

