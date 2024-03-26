JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Stock Price Down 9.8%

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.07 and last traded at $20.07. Approximately 2,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

JDE Peet’s Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92.

JDE Peet’s Company Profile

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products worldwide. It operates through LARMEA, APAC, Europe, and Peet's segments. The company sells its products under the L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick, and Moccona brand names.

