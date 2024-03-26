Jessup Wealth Management Inc Has $5.26 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.6% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $950.02 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $258.50 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $743.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

