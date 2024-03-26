Jet2 (LON:JET2) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,450.00

Shares of Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,450 ($18.32) and last traded at GBX 1,415.20 ($17.88), with a volume of 6053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,412 ($17.84).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JET2 shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Jet2 from GBX 1,850 ($23.38) to GBX 1,900 ($24.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.75) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Jet2 Stock Down 0.1 %

About Jet2

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,363.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,220.91. The company has a market cap of £3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.09.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Further Reading

