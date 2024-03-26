Jet2 (LON:JET2) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,450.00

Shares of Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,450 ($18.32) and last traded at GBX 1,415.20 ($17.88), with a volume of 6053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,412 ($17.84).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JET2 shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Jet2 from GBX 1,850 ($23.38) to GBX 1,900 ($24.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.75) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
View Our Latest Analysis on JET2
Jet2 Stock Down 0.1 %
About Jet2
Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jet2
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.