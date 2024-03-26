John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.00

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and traded as low as $28.22. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 41,831 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
