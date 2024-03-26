John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.00

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and traded as low as $28.22. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 41,831 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 420,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,636 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 81,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. 17.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

