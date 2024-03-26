John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group reduced its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHEM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 409,447 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,840,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 236,485 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 89,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 56,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHEM opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $695.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

