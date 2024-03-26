Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.5% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $374.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.75. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

