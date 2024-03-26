JOYY’s (YY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of JOYY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

JOYY Price Performance

NASDAQ:YY opened at $30.25 on Monday. JOYY has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $43.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.39.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. JOYY had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $569.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOYY will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in JOYY by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,008,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,038,000 after buying an additional 45,232 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,681,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,756,000 after buying an additional 24,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 384,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after buying an additional 52,879 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

