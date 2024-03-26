JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.7% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8 %

NVDA opened at $950.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $258.50 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $743.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.