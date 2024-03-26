Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Kaman Stock Performance

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. Kaman has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $45.94.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Kaman had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $203.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kaman by 236.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kaman by 99.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kaman by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kaman by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

