Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Trading Up 13.8%

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report) was up 13.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). Approximately 1,222,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 761,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).

Kanabo Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £11.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Kanabo Group Company Profile

Kanabo Group Plc engages in the development and distribution of cannabis-derived solutions for medical and wellness products. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers non- tetrahydrocannabinol products for cannabidiol consumers. It also provides cultivation consultancy, research and development, and telemedicine and tele pharma services, as well as develops and distributes formulations; and operates ecommerce platform, the Kanabo Store.

