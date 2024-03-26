Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 1,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Kerry Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68.

About Kerry Properties

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

