KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.69.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEY

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,413 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,342,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,006,000 after acquiring an additional 993,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,226 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.