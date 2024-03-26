KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,771 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $15.54.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens raised KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

