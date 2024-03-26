Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,252.00

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,252 ($15.82) and last traded at GBX 1,252 ($15.82), with a volume of 41259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,264 ($15.97).

KWS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,090 ($26.41) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,113.33 ($26.71).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,532.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,475.20. The company has a market capitalization of £986.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6,019.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Keywords Studios’s payout ratio is 1,428.57%.

In related news, insider Don Robert acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,631 ($20.61) per share, for a total transaction of £55,454 ($70,079.62). 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

