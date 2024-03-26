Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KMB. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $125.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $1,055,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

