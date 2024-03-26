Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Kirby Trading Down 0.5 %

Kirby stock opened at $92.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.23. Kirby has a 52 week low of $66.42 and a 52 week high of $94.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,228 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $204,976.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,148. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $145,508.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,228 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $204,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,057. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kirby by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,471 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at $61,824,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Kirby by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 818,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 665,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at $42,762,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 30.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,886,000 after purchasing an additional 495,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

