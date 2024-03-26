Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Kohl’s Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KSS opened at $26.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.98. Kohl’s has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after buying an additional 2,695,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,024 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kohl’s by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 450,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,800,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 366,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,731,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,100,000 after purchasing an additional 790,403 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

