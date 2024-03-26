KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,157 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.