KWB Wealth Sells 114 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

KWB Wealth decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,634 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.7% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 8,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.05.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $422.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $272.05 and a 52 week high of $430.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $408.33 and a 200-day moving average of $372.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.