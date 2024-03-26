Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.10. 255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.
Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24.
About Kyowa Kirin
Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals that focuses on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.
