Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 75,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 81,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $361.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 153.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $375.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.50.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WING. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.11.

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

