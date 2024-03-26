Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 712.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of CONMED by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

CNMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $138.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). CONMED had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

