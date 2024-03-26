Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Rambus by 217.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.16. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $62.07.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. Analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,607 shares of company stock valued at $4,076,841 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

