Legato Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,307,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,430,000 after buying an additional 261,836 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $356,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,503.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $101,182.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $356,338.08. Following the sale, the executive now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $594,503.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,698 shares of company stock worth $902,656 in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Trading Down 0.4 %

Smartsheet stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.