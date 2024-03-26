Legato Capital Management LLC Buys 2,540 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 188,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 57,371 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,323,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nextracker by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 26,092 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nextracker by 23.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after acquiring an additional 73,413 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXT opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion and a PE ratio of 31.55. Nextracker Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $62.14.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.53 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.91.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

