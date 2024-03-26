Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in V.F. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 11,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 81,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VFC. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is -18.27%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.