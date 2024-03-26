Legato Capital Management LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,442 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 42,161 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $462,506.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 661,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 132,214 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $1,447,743.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,314,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,348,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 42,161 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $462,506.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 661,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,801.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,459 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ARLO opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.