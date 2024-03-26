Legato Capital Management LLC Has $419,000 Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,970 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 493.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMBM opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $122.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $18.09.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.82 million. Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 30.83% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

