Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 59.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after buying an additional 754,175 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after buying an additional 686,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 41.7% during the third quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,010,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after buying an additional 592,071 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 3,083.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 521,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARIS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $805.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

