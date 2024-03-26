Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 780 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WNS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in WNS by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. WNS has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $94.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

