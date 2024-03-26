Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,575 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRNX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $664,821.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $664,821.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,070.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,693,658 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRNX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

