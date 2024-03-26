Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,975 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 240.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $94.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.73.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.55. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total value of $140,649.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,201.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

