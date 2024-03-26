Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 3,395 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Chart Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,088,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 64.0% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 36,665 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 13.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 78,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.42.

Chart Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GTLS opened at $159.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.89 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.80 and its 200 day moving average is $138.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 419.74, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.69.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

