Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $392,000 Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 177,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 229.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $1,634,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.19.

In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $85,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $85,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 838,664 shares of company stock worth $51,044,507 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

