Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 117.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $1,489,500,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $87,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 37.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Rapid7 by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of RPD opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.01. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPD. Susquehanna began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

