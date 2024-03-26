LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TREE. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of LendingTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $40.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $532.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 183.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

