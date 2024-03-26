Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $449.58.

LII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,691,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lennox International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lennox International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII opened at $489.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.95. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $232.00 and a 1-year high of $501.72.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

